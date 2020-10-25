Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

