Conning Inc. Has $44.18 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.