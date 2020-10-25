Conning Inc. Purchases 7,843 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

