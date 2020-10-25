Continental (FRA:CON) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Continental (FRA:CON) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Get Continental alerts:

FRA CON opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Wednesday. Continental has a twelve month low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a twelve month high of €256.50 ($301.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €95.05 and its 200 day moving average is €85.62.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.