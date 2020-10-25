Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CTTAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC raised Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Shares of Continental stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.63. Continental has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.
About Continental
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
