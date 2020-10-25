Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC raised Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Continental stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.63. Continental has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Analysts predict that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

