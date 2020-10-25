Contrasting Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) & Focus Financial Partners (NYSE:FOCS)

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Focus Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $799.00 million 4.25 $156.54 million $2.67 16.20 Focus Financial Partners $1.22 billion 2.28 -$12.87 million $2.15 18.60

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Focus Financial Partners. Artisan Partners Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 20.41% 177.54% 22.80% Focus Financial Partners 0.92% 24.16% 7.32%

Volatility & Risk

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 1 4 0 2.80 Focus Financial Partners 1 1 11 0 2.77

Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $42.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.04%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $38.36, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Focus Financial Partners on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.