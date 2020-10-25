Contrasting Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and BK Technologies (NASDAQ:BKTI)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casa Systems and BK Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $282.30 million 1.34 -$48.21 million ($0.05) -90.80 BK Technologies $40.10 million 0.93 -$2.64 million N/A N/A

BK Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casa Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and BK Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems -9.96% -7.87% -0.81% BK Technologies -6.41% -12.25% -7.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Casa Systems and BK Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 1 3 1 0 2.00 BK Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.16%. Given Casa Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than BK Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BK Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of BK Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of Casa Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of BK Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casa Systems beats BK Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, and security and wireless gateways, as well as small cell solutions and fixed wireless access devices; and optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice routers, fiber-to-the-distribution-point devices, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include LMR equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

