Contrasting SBI (SBHGF) and Its Peers

SBI (OTCMKTS: SBHGF) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SBI to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get SBI alerts:

This table compares SBI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI N/A N/A N/A SBI Competitors -5.20% -15.66% -0.77%

This table compares SBI and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $3.39 billion $344.88 million 18.13 SBI Competitors $5.06 billion $751.62 million 41.99

SBI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SBI. SBI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SBI has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI’s competitors have a beta of -0.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SBI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SBI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 1 0 3.00 SBI Competitors 464 1268 1305 73 2.32

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 17.39%. Given SBI’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SBI competitors beat SBI on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services. This segment operates proprietary trading system, which allows investors to trade stocks and bonds through electronic trading systems without stock exchanges. The Asset Management Business segment is involved in the venture capital, buyout investment, and financial and economic information activities. This segment also provides asset management services; and invests in hedge funds and private equity funds. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-ALA as ingredient. This segment is also involved in the research and development of treatment methods and pharmaceuticals in autoimmune diseases and cancer fields. The company is also involved in the operation of various online intermediate services; development and trading of investment properties; provision of guarantee services for house rentals; and manufacture of mining chips, and development of mining systems. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.