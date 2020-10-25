Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Corelogic’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Corelogic updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.65-3.65 EPS.

CLGX stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLGX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

