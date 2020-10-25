Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $46.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSOD. BofA Securities lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSOD traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.23. 233,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,467. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

