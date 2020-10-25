Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cowen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cowen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Cowen has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $531.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.90 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cowen by 47.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cowen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cowen by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

