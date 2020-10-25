Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CL King upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.25.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $124.99 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -88.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $110.35.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

