Cream Finance (CREAM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $601,142.00

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for about $24.18 or 0.00186414 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $3.63 million and $601,142.00 worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00094683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00232397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.73 or 0.01362443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00137468 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

