Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €81.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.29 ($97.99).

ETR:FME opened at €68.64 ($80.75) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.54.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

