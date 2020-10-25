Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$525.00” Price Target for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $527.97.

NFLX stock opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $268.80 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

