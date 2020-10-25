Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.41.

CRSP opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $111.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,107,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,782 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

