Critical Analysis: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 36.83% 60.61% 28.50% Photronics 6.01% 4.00% 3.24%

82.9% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Instruments and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 10 13 0 2.33 Photronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $150.37, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Photronics has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.61%. Given Photronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 9.55 $5.02 billion $5.24 28.62 Photronics $550.66 million 1.24 $29.79 million $0.44 23.55

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Photronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

