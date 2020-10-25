Critical Contrast: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) versus Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Immunovant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 2.19 $56.82 million $1.66 5.72 Immunovant N/A N/A N/A ($1.54) -27.38

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immunovant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A 13.49% 11.31% Immunovant N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 3 0 2.40 Immunovant 0 0 15 0 3.00

Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.11%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $41.93, indicating a potential downside of 0.56%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunovant.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Immunovant on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. It is also developing JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for combination therapy; and JTX-8064, a monoclonal antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2 that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

