Critical Contrast: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) versus RealPage (NASDAQ:RP)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and RealPage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -18.47% -73.98% -16.35% RealPage 4.55% 9.66% 4.19%

This table compares Qumu and RealPage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $25.36 million 2.64 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -10.78 RealPage $988.14 million 6.07 $58.21 million $1.28 45.98

RealPage has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of RealPage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Qumu has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealPage has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Qumu and RealPage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50 RealPage 0 4 6 0 2.60

Qumu presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. RealPage has a consensus target price of $72.22, indicating a potential upside of 22.72%. Given RealPage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealPage is more favorable than Qumu.

Summary

RealPage beats Qumu on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Buildium that offers customer support and rapid self-provisioning services; RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; Spend Management solutions, that enables property owners and managers to control costs; SmartSource IT offers outsourced IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, AI Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident Utility Management, SimpleBills, Resident Payments, ActiveBuilding, Contact Center Maintenance, and Renter's Insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering YieldStar Revenue Management, Business Intelligence, And Asset And Investment Management Platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

