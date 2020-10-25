CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossAmerica Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CAPL opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $585.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. On average, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,202,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 370,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

