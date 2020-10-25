CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $158.47. 1,784,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.16 and its 200 day moving average is $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.