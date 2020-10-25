CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.63

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $7.63. CRYO-CELL International shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 7,474 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.14.

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. CRYO-CELL International had a negative return on equity of 58.74% and a net margin of 10.39%.

In other news, CEO David Portnoy bought 5,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $50,607.90. Also, Director George Gaines sold 7,473 shares of CRYO-CELL International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $68,901.06. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,572 shares of company stock valued at $183,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

