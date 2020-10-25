CSFB Reiterates “C$45.00” Price Target for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)

CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.81.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$39.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$54.97. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,580.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,133,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,037,478,156.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

