CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. CTS has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.80.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 816.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CTS by 212.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 220.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.