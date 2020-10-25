Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Melius downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

NYSE:CMI opened at $226.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $227.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

