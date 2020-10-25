CUTcoin (CUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,416.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $10,416.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00232091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01353908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137410 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 121,841,895 coins and its circulating supply is 117,841,895 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

