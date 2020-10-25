Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $159,842,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $79,574,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 206.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after buying an additional 436,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 280.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,769,000 after buying an additional 386,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,495. The company has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $236.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average is $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,088 shares of company stock valued at $50,889,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

