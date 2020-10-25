DAOBet (BET) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $118,861.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,971.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.62 or 0.02086263 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00608879 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.