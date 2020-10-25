Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.39. Dekeloil Public shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 520,416 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.22.

About Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL)

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

