Dell (NYSE:DELL) & Sector 5 (NYSE:SFIV) Head to Head Review

Dell (NYSE:DELL) and Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dell and Sector 5’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dell $92.15 billion 0.55 $4.62 billion $5.96 11.44 Sector 5 $390,000.00 5.63 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Dell has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 5.

Profitability

This table compares Dell and Sector 5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dell 2.28% 129.04% 4.01% Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dell and Sector 5, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dell 0 9 9 0 2.50 Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dell currently has a consensus price target of $62.06, suggesting a potential downside of 8.97%. Given Dell’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dell is more favorable than Sector 5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Dell shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Dell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dell has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, meaning that its stock price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dell beats Sector 5 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc. (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer. The Company’s Large Enterprise customers include global and national corporate businesses. Its Public customers, which include educational institutions, government, health care, and law enforcement agencies, operate in their own communities. Its SMB segment is focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses by offering products, services, and solutions. Its Consumer segment is focused on delivering technology experience of entertainment, mobility, gaming, and design. In March 2014, the Company acquired StatSoft, a provider of advanced analytics solutions.

Sector 5 Company Profile

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

