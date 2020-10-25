Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

