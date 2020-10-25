Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. Dent has a total market cap of $17.75 million and $328,393.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Cobinhood and Lykke Exchange. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00094517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00231721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.01366300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137484 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,103,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Liquid, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Binance, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bitbns, BitForex, FCoin, Lykke Exchange, Allbit, WazirX, Fatbtc and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.