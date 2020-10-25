Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,024,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,466,744. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

