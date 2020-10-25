Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $2,125,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $7,978,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUN. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

