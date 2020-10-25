Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 895 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.54. The company had a trading volume of 530,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,950. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $275.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.