Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,198 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $2,009,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $674,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.86. The company had a trading volume of 44,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,839. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $252.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.93.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

