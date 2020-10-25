Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.90. 9,739,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,677,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

