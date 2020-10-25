Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 253,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Novartis by 81.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,462. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.