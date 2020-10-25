Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,010 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $34.16. 27,429,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,407,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.