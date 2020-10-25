Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.52 ($7.67).

ETR:LHA opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.53.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

