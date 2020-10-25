DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $180.76

DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.76 and traded as high as $221.50. DFS Furniture shares last traded at $214.50, with a volume of 175,140 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $459.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.23.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

