Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSX. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.25. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 105.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,486,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 125,456 shares during the period. 25.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.