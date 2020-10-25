Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.78.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

