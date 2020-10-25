Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.78.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 106.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 100.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 42.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 412,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

