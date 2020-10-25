Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 44.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dollar General by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Shares of DG opened at $215.44 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $224.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

