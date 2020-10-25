Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $81.14 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.