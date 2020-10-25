Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGICA. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 101,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,511,788.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,952,692 shares in the company, valued at $147,996,530.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Albert Folmar sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $127,199.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,389.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 285,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,788 and have sold 161,121 shares valued at $2,387,638. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.