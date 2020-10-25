Duke Energy Co. (DUK) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 on December 16th

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.965 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.
Duke Energy has increased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.
NYSE:DUK opened at $92.78 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
