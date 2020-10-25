Duke Energy Co. (DUK) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 on December 16th

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.965 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.78 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

