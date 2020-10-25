Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.86 ($35.13).

Shares of DUE opened at €27.74 ($32.64) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.68. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52 week high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

