DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STWRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STWRY opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

